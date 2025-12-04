Court initiate process to declare Sohail Afridi as absconder

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday initiated a process to declare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Sohail Khan Afridi as proclaimed offender.

Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain has accepted the request to declare Sohail Afridi as a proclaimed offender.

The court also started the process of declaring Meena Afridi and Dr. Amjad as proclaimed offenders. Inspector Abdul Qadir of Noon Police Station Islamabad has requested the court to declare the Chief Minister KP and others as proclaimed offenders over non-appearance.

The application said that a case has been registered against Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and others for the November 26 protest, despite being summoned by the court several times, the accused did not appear.

The Anti-Terrorism Court said that the court is satisfied that the accused are deliberately escaping arrest.