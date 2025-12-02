Court grants 4-day police remand in killing case of 2 girls

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 02 (APP): Islamabad police presented Abu Zar, the son of a prominent local figure, before a local court on Tuesday in the case involving the death of two girls who were struck by his vehicle.

According to police, the incident occurred earlier this week when the accused was reportedly driving the car that hit the girls. After completing initial inquiries, investigators produced him in court to seek his physical remand to continue the probe.

The prosecution told the court that they needed additional time to collect evidence, review footage, record statements and determine the exact circumstances of the incident. They requested a four-day physical remand to complete the required steps.

The court approved a four-day remand. The judge directed the police to conduct the investigation within the given period and then present the accused again with an updated report.

The accused has now been handed over to Islamabad police for the remand period.