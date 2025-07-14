Court extends remand of four accused in custodial death case

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP): A lower court of Islamabad on Monday granted police one more day to interrogate four suspects arrested over the alleged custodial death of a man at Tarnol police station.

Judicial Magistrate Shehzad Khan approved the extension during a hearing on today. The four suspects — Rana Saleem, Muhammad Asif, Zaheer Ahmed, and Muhammad Sajid — were produced before the court after completing their initial three-day physical remand.

During the proceedings, the police requested additional time to further investigate the suspects. The court accepted the request and handed the accused back to the police for one more day of physical remand.

The suspects were arrested in connection with the death of Noman Khan, who reportedly died while in police custody at Tarnol police station. A case against the accused has been registered under murder and other relevant charges at the same station.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, with the authorities seeking further evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding the death in custody.