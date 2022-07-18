Court extends interim bail of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP): A court here on Monday extended interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s Leader Imran Khan in 15 FIRs pertaining to vandalizing the public property during long march.

District and Session Judge Kamran Basharrat Mufti heard the pre arrest bail petitions of Imran Khan in ten cases. Defence Lawyer Dr. Baber Awan requested the court to grant one time exemption to Imran Khan which was accepted by the judge.

The court extended the pre-arrest bail of Imran Khan till July 21, in FIRs registered by various police station including Police Station Golra, Kohsar, Tarnol, Secretariat, Abpara, Karachi Company and Industrial Area.

Similarly, Additional District and Session Judge Abdul Ghafor Kakar accepted the pre-arrest bail of PTI’s chairman in five cases against surety bonds worth Rs 5,000 each.