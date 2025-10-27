Court extends interim bail of Asad Qaiser

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended interim bail of PTI leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in the Sangjani protest case.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abual Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain extended the interim bail of Asad Qaiser.

During hearing, arguments could not be advanced on Asad Qaiser’s pre-arrest bail application.

The court directed the lawyers to present arguments at the next hearing and adjourned the hearing of the case till November 17.

It may be noted that a case had been registered against PTI leader Asad Qaiser in Sangjani police station.