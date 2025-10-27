Monday, October 27, 2025
Court extends interim bail of Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended interim bail of PTI leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in the Sangjani protest case.
 Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abual Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain extended the interim bail of Asad Qaiser.
During hearing, arguments could not be advanced on Asad Qaiser’s pre-arrest bail application.
The court directed the lawyers to present arguments at the next hearing and adjourned the hearing of the case till November 17.
It may be noted that a case had been registered against PTI leader Asad Qaiser in Sangjani police station.
