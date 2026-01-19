Court extends interim bail of Aroob Jatoi in gambling app promotion case

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 19 (APP):A sessions court on Monday extended the interim bail of YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s wife, Aroob Jatoi,

until February 4 in a case pertaining to the alleged promotion of gambling applications.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi heard the interim bail petition.

Aroob Jatoi appeared before the court after the expiry of her previous bail period.

During the hearing, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency’s (NCCIA) Prosecutor requested

time to submit the case record, informing the court that the investigating officer was attending

his brother’s wedding and was therefore unable to present the record.

Accepting the request, the court extended Aroob Jatoi’s interim bail until February 4 and directed the NCCIA to submit the case record at the next hearing.

The NCCIA has registered a case against Aroob Jatoi on charges of promoting gambling