Court extends interim bail of 12 accused in PARC case

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP): A local court on Monday extended the interim bail of 12 accused till September 12, in a case pertaining to the illegal recruitment in Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC).
The Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand extended the interim bail of 12 accused and sought arguments on next date.
During the hearing, the accused could not present arguments on their bail applications. The court directed them to present arguments at the next hearing and adjourned the hearing till September 2. The FIA has registered a case against the PARC Chairman and others.
