Court extends bail until Feb 19 in tweet case

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Friday extended the pre-arrest bail for a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Seemabia Tahir in a case linked to alleged anti-state posts on social media, after the record was not produced during the hearing.

The case was heard by Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka.

During the hearing, lawyers could not present arguments on the bail plea because the complete case record was unavailable. The court directed the prosecution to submit the full record at the next hearing. Following this, the court extended the Seemabia Tahir’s pre-arrest bail until February 19 and adjourned further proceedings to the same date.

The case has been registered by National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, which alleges that the accused shared posts on social media that fall under anti-state provisions.

The court made it clear that progress in the case will depend on the availability of the record at the next hearing. The matter will be taken up again on February 19 for further consideration.