Court extends bail for father-in-law in alleged attempted murder case

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP):The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Thursday extended the interim bail of a man accused of involvement in an alleged attempt to burn his daughter-in-law in the Kirpa area.

The hearing was postponed due to the absence of the accused’s lawyers.

Islamabad’s Additional District and Sessions Judge Asif Mehmood extended the interim bail of Mutasib Hussain, who is facing charges in a case filed by his daughter-in-law, Sania Bibi. The bail has now been extended until June 21.

The court was scheduled to hear the pre-arrest bail application of Mutasib Hussain, but the hearing was adjourned without any legal proceedings due to the non-appearance of his legal team.

The case was filed at Kirpa Police Station under sections related to attempted murder and other relevant charges. Sania Bibi accused her husband Adil Mehmood and her in-laws of trying to set her on fire.

According to police, Sania Bibi is currently undergoing treatment at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad. Her husband, Adil Mehmood, has already been taken into custody by law enforcement authorities in connection with the case.

On the previous hearing, the court had granted interim bail to Mutasib Hussain until June 19, against surety bonds worth Rs 30,000. However, due to the unavailability of the defence lawyers, the court decided to extend the bail period and postponed further proceedings.

On behalf of the complainant, advocates Munir Ahmed, Javed Tareen, and Aimen Malik appeared in court. They represented Sania Bibi, who registered the case as the main complainant.

The court will resume the hearing on June 21, when arguments on the bail petition are expected to be heard.