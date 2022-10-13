Court decisions should be accepted uniformly: AG

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP): Advocate General Islamabad Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon on Thursday said that unfortunately, everyone wanted the courts to decide in their favor; otherwise they would term it an adverse verdict. The court decision should be accepted uniformly, he emphasized.

Talking to a private news channel, the Advocate General (AG) said cases should not reflect political victimization or witch-hunting, rather accountability must be across the board.

Referring the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case, AG Islamabad said that in this case, the prosecution failed to produce any evidence of corruption for three and half years. Here, blaming court is unfair, he added.