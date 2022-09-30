Court confirms Imran Khan’s bail

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): A local court of Islamabad on Friday confirmed the interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan in a case of violation of Section 144 registered by the Aabpara Police Station.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Chairman Imran Khan appeared before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal in the pre-arrest bail case.

At the outset of hearing, the court remarked that the prosecution had to present the evidence regarding allegation on Imran Khan of provoking the protesters.

Imran Khan’s counsel Dr Babar Awan told the court that it was 21st first information report (FIR) registered by the Islamabad Police against his client.

After listening to arguments, the court confirmed the interim bail of Imran Khan.

The PTI chairman also visited the court of Judicial Magistrate Zeba Chaudhry to formally tender apology on his threatening remarks about her. However, he was informed that the said judge was on leave.

At this, Imran Khan asked the court reader to convey his apology to the judicial magistrate.