‘Court Arrest Drive’ meant to create political instability, law & order situation: Sana

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s ‘Court Arrest Drive’ was aimed at creating political instability, and law and order situation in the country.

Chairing a meeting on law and order, he said the PTI wanted to get media attention by creating a drama through the ‘Court Arrest Drive.’ The miscreants should be exposed by presenting evidence of their wrongdoings before the masses, he added.

The meeting which was attended by Secretary Interior Yusuf Naseem, home secretaries and inspector generals of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and others gave a detailed briefing to the minister on the law and order, especially in the wake of ‘Court Arrest Drive.’

The meeting decided that the miscreants would be arrested and the law and order would be ensured in the country at all costs. The arrest of women and poor workers would be avoided.

He said the record of miscreants would be maintained and their activities would be mentioned in their character certificates.

The minister also lauded the IG Sindh and the provincial police force for their role in countering the recent terrorist attack in Sindh.