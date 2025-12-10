Court adjourns cases against PTI founder, workers

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing without proceeding due to the unavailability of PTI founder and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the protest-related cases.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Supra marked the attendance of present accused and adjourned further hearing in case registered by Khanna Police Station.

However, the acquittal application filed by the accused in the case registered in Kohsar police station on October 4 protest could not be presented. The court directed the parties to present arguments at the next hearing and adjourned the hearing until January 8.

During the hearing of the cases registered at Shams Colony police station on Azadi March, no more witness statements could be recorded. The court directed that the witness statements be presented at the next hearing and adjourned the hearing until December 22.

Statements of 4 prosecution witnesses have been recorded in the previous hearing of the case.