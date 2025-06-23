36.5 C
Islamabad
Monday, June 23, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
ہومNationalCourt acquits Asad Qaiser in two cases
National

Court acquits Asad Qaiser in two cases

91
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP): A local court on Monday acquitted the former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in a case pertaining to protest and vandalizing the public property.
The court of Judicial Magistrate Azhar Nadeem ordered the acquittal of former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in the case registered at I-9 police and Margalla police stations.
Asad Qaiser appeared in court along with his lawyer Ayesha Khalid.
After the completion of the arguments, the court ordered the acquittal of Asad Qaiser in the said cases.
The further hearing of the cases were adjourned till September 20.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

مزید لوڈ کریں

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan