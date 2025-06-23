Court acquits Asad Qaiser in two cases

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP): A local court on Monday acquitted the former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in a case pertaining to protest and vandalizing the public property.

The court of Judicial Magistrate Azhar Nadeem ordered the acquittal of former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in the case registered at I-9 police and Margalla police stations.

Asad Qaiser appeared in court along with his lawyer Ayesha Khalid.

After the completion of the arguments, the court ordered the acquittal of Asad Qaiser in the said cases.

The further hearing of the cases were adjourned till September 20.