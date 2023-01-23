Countrywide power break down reported: Power Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):The Ministry of Energy on Monday said that a major power breakdown was reported across the country after the frequency of the national grid decreased.

The system of frequency of the national grid went down at 7:34am on Monday which resulted in a countrywide power breakdown. Restoration of the system was progressing rapidly, it further said.

ابتدائی اطلاعات کے مطابق آج صبح 7:34 پر نیشنل گرڈ کی سسٹم فریکوئنسی کم ہوئ جس سے بجلی کے نظام میں وسیع بریک ڈاؤن ہوا.سسٹم کی بحالی پر کام تیزی سےجاری ہے: @MoWP15 #APPNews pic.twitter.com/DAZfP5zf1H — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) January 23, 2023

Restoration work of grid stations has been started from Warsak and limited grid stations of Islamabad Electric Supply Company and Peshawar Electric Supply Company have been restored in an hour, it was further stated.

The power breakdown which hit major cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta and others due to a fault in transmission.

“There are reports of multiple outages from different parts of the city. We are investigating the issue and will keep this space posted,” K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana said.

The IESCO spokesperson said that its 117 gird stations were without electricity. No reason was intimated by the regional control centres so far for the power breakdown, he said. The IESCO administration was in continuous touch with the relevant quarters in this regard, he said.

According to Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), the two transmission lines from Guddu to Quetta tripped. It added that 22 districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, were without power.