Country’s progress, prosperity linked with Quaid’s golden principles: Speaker, Dy Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani have urged the fellow countrymen to follow the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to attain a respectable and dignified place for Pakistan in the comity of nations.

They expressed these views in their separate messages to the nation on 146th Birth Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here Saturday.

Speaker Raja Pervaz Ashraf said that Quaid-e-Azam was a visionary leader of 20th Century and was a symbol of integrity and honesty. “Quaid also desired that every citizen should have equal opportunities of education, health, progress and justice,’’ he said.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani said that the befitting way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was to forge unity among our ranks, work hard for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that we should focus on unity, faith and discipline in order to lead Pakistan to progress and prosperity.