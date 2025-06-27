Country’s development directly linked with uplifting of railways system: Abbasi

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, revolutionary steps have been taken for the restructuring of Pakistan Railways, marking an unprecedented era of reform and development in the department’s 77-year history.

Speaking to media outside Parliament on Friday, he said, “I firmly believe that the progress of Pakistan Railways is directly tied to the development of Pakistan itself.”

He said that soon after being entrusted with the ministry, he began implementing the PM’s reform agenda, which focused on three core pillars: maximizing public-private partnerships, enhancing outsourcing of services, and ensuring full transparency.

Under these directives, punctuality of train services has significantly improved — from a mere 46 percent to over 86 percent — even while operating on old railway tracks. “This alone is a testament to the positive shift underway,” he said.

To further increase efficiency, the ministry has begun outsourcing hospitals, schools, and both freight and passenger trains. Advertisements for outsourcing have already been issued for these services, he added.

Abbasi also highlighted major improvements in passenger facilities, all AC Parlour, Business, and Economy classes in trains are being upgraded. “People who buy tickets worth Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,000 deserve better travel conditions,” he said.

Regarding railway land, the minister said a comprehensive plan is being prepared for presentation to the Prime Minister, aiming at the recovery and optimal utilization of Pakistan Railways’ vast land assets. “A landmark MoU regarding railway land will be signed next week,” he disclosed, noting that many encroachments had already been removed.

He praised the support of the Punjab Chief Minister, who had instructed all commissioners and deputy commissioners to fully cooperate in protecting and reclaiming railway land across the province.

In line with the government’s transparency goals, Pakistan Railways has signed a major agreement with Allied Bank Limited (ABL) and we are going to install digital Point-of-Sale (POS) systems and ATMs at 348 stations across the country.

“These digital initiatives will not only boost revenue but also enhance passenger facilitation,” Abbasi said. “Previously, passengers would wait in queues for hours and be asked to bring cash — a system vulnerable to misuse. Now, with digital payment machines and ATMs, we’re eliminating these hurdles.”

The minister said that as per the Prime Minister’s instructions, the railways are being moved towards digitization. He said with the cooperation Punjab government free Wi-Fi facility to 40 stations are being provided.

Highlighting Punjab’s support, he said that Chief Minister Punjab allocated over Rs. 350 billion for upgrading the Main Line-1 (ML-1) segment from Lahore to Rawalpindi and Lahore to different branches.

Similarly, Balochistan’s government, led by Sarfaraz Bhugti, has allocated Rs 3 billion for Saryab to Kuchlak area development.

The minister further shared that, on July 6, he would be visiting Karachi on PM Shehbaz Sharif’s directive to meet Sindh Chief Minister, in response to growing demands from the province, particularly for branch lines. “We aim to build the same kind of coordination with Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as we have with Punjab and Balochistan — because Pakistan belongs to all of us,” he added.

The minister also revealed that a major international freight initiative — a rail route from Lahore to Zahedan via Rohri, extending to Tajikistan and Russia — had been fully prepared, but had to be postponed due to the Iran-Israel conflict. “Had it not been for the war, this international cargo train would have rolled out on June 22,” he noted.

He stated that the government has allocated $5 million in the current fiscal budget to enhance regional railway connectivity with Uzbekistan and an equivalent amount has also been earmarked by the Uzbekistan.

Abbasi also highlighted long-standing inefficiencies in the system, noting that four redundant companies had been operating within Pakistan Railways for years without meaningful contributions, despite drawing millions in salaries. “Some employees were retiring with packages as high as Rs. 1.4 million despite not performing any duties,” he said.

He stated that after a thorough audit, the matter has been referred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for investigation. “We’ve shut down these ghost operations and audits are underway.”

The Minister said that Pakistan Railways is collaborating with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to implement a modern attendance and monitoring system across all departments. “We will know in real-time where our workforce is and whether they are present on duty,” he said.

On July 19, the ministry plans to launch a new business-class train from Lahore, for which passenger coaches including 46 coaches imported from China, another 184 coaches are being manufactured locally at the carriage factory, each designed for speeds of up to 160 km/h.

The Ministry of Railways has initiated a countrywide plan to address the critical issue of over 2,000 unmanned level crossings that pose a major threat to rail and road safety. The minister emphasized that it was practically impossible to run trains efficiently and safely with such a large number of unprotected level crossings. “We are actively addressing this challenge. For Punjab alone, the Chief Minister has allocated Rs 9 billion in the current budget to install protective barriers and gate systems at these crossings,” he said.

Abbasi stated that similar initiatives will be taken in other provinces as well. “We will soon be engaging with the Chief Minister of Sindh to seek his government’s cooperation for similar safety upgrades. After that, I plan to meet with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well,” he added.

Abbasi said that the development witnessed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi is testimony to the performance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team. “Wherever there is development, you will find the stamp of Shehbaz Sharif and his workers — and I, Hanif Abbasi, am one of them,” he said.

About “Clean and Green” campaign, he cited successful agreements with Solid Waste Management Companies across several cities including Lahore, Khanewal, Multan, Okara, and Sahiwal. “These are not routine administrative shifts. Real, on-ground efforts — sleepless nights and committed leadership — made these improvements possible,” he emphasized.

He urged journalists to independently inspect stations like Margalla, Rawalpindi Main Station, and Chaklala even during nighttime, saying, “You will not find garbage there anymore — a testament to effective agreements with companies like RWMC.”

Further, Abbasi shared updates on development in Balochistan, stating that stations in Sibi, and Machh are being upgraded, and many such projects have already been implemented or are in progress.

He said that Pakistan Railways has achieved historic revenue this year, surpassing all previous records. “For the first time in 77 years, Pakistan Railways is on track to achieve a revenue target of Rs110 billion. Those who work with honesty and dedication will stay; those who create hurdles in implementing the PM’s vision will be removed,” he warned.

Abbasi revealed that five saloons including those reserved for senior officials have been opened to the public for commercial use.

He also announced a clampdown on unnecessary foreign visits and misuse of official resources. “No officer will undertake foreign trips without justification. Those on extended leaves abroad, particularly those applying for foreign nationalities, must either return or resign,” he said, sending a clear message through the media.

Hanif Abbasi, has issued a stern warning to Pakistan Railways officers who have taken prolonged leaves or are residing abroad. He urged them to return to their duties immediately or tender their resignations, failing which strict disciplinary action will be initiated.

He revealed that under the Prime Minister’s vision, Pakistan Railways is moving forward with renewed determination to complete major infrastructure projects. “By the grace of Almighty Allah, we aim to substantially complete the ML-1 project,” he said.

He highlighted the critical segment of ML-1 between Karachi and Rohri, calling it the most challenging portion. “If needed, I will personally request the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Sindh to allocate funds to ensure its completion. This section is vital for the success of future projects like Thar coal transportation, reko diq project, freight connectivity with Central Asia and Russia, and realization of the greater Asian rail linkage dream,” he said.

He added that both ML-2 and ML-3 lines are equally important for Pakistan’s economic uplift. “The country’s development is directly linked with the modernization of its railway system,” Abbasi stated, reaffirming his resolve to deliver on the Prime Minister’s railway vision.

Abbasi said the government is committed to transforming Pakistan Railways into a revenue-generating, service-driven institution.

He added that with the support of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the implementation of an ambitious outsourcing plan, Pakistan Railways is expected to become financially sustainable.

Abbasi also stressed the importance of food quality in trains, vowing not to tolerate any negligence. “I told my team that I’ve only done 25% of what I plan — 75% still remains,” he added.

He also highlighted infrastructure upgrades, including the construction of three international-standard railway stations and modernization of Quetta station. “Quetta’s station has been upgraded, and a Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) train will soon begin operations within the city. We are also launching Project Management Units (PMUs) in key urban centers,” he announced.

He reaffirmed his commitment to transforming Pakistan Railways into a transparent, efficient, and profitable national institution.