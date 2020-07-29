Country moving forward in right direction: Senator Shibli Faraz ; meets CM Buzdar

LAHORE, July 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz said the PTI team was completely united under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, maintaining that politics based on honesty and sincerity to serve the masses will take roots in the country. Senator Shibli Faraz said this in a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, matters of mutual interest and political situation came under discussion, besides exchange of views on media strategy.Discussion was also held on the projects for welfare of people and steps to extend relief.

Federal Minister Shibli Faraz while speaking on the occasion said that people were best judge of the performance of the government, and added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was focused on overcoming real problems of the masses.

Referring to opposition political parties and their negative propaganda stance, he said their narrative had already been rejected by the people ,adding that ‘rejected elements’ did not enjoy people’s trust or interest.

In this context he said that attempts to hold APC by the opposition had underlying vested interests only and such a move was bound to fizzle out very soon. Shibli said that PTI team was completely united under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He highlighted said that now only politics based on honesty and sincerity to serve the masses would prevail and take roots in the country.

He stated with confidence that the country was moving forward in the right direction under the able leadership of PM Imran Khan. However, the federal minister regretted that plunder and loot of public money by previous rulers badly harmed the country’s economy, whereas the incumbent government was taking solid steps to steer the economy out of all crises.

It was decided in the meeting that the people friendly initiatives taken by the government must be duly highlighted.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that two years’ performance of the incumbent government was far better as compared to previous regimes’ 30 years rule . However,he said that media’s role was highly important for the right kind of projection of steps taken by the government for the welfare of public, adding that “constructive criticism provides guidance.” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was committed to provide maximum relief to people,he said, adding that politics of merit were hallmark of PTI.

During the meeting Usman Buzdar said that impartial accountability of corrupt elements was necessary to ensure progress and prosperity of the country. He said that incumbent government had abolished the old trend of misusing national resources.

He said that collusion of opposition parties was just for the protection of their personal interests,adding they were making futile efforts to hide their corruption.