SAHIWAL, Jan 29 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that the country was going through a historic battle to establish rule of law and nab the plunderer who considered themselves above state law.

“This is a historic battle for rule of law. These thieves consider themselves above law… They just accept the decisions in their own favor. This historic battle will ensure rule of law and put dacoits in jail which is their real abode,” the prime minister said talking to media here.

He said in the past, the PML-N leaders used to get the court verdicts in their favor either by bribing the judges or by ransacking the supreme court.

He said while trying to enmeshing the PTI, the opposition parties had entangled themselves in foreign funding case.

“We want Election Commission to take this case to the logical end. It should scrutinize the funding of all political parties. I foresee, they will find only one party, which is PTI, with complete record of name and addresses of around 40,000 donors,” he commented.

He said anyone could contact those donors to ask whether they donated money to PTI or not.

The prime minister also challenged the opposition parties to just furnish detail of just 100 donors, what to talk of 1,000.

“This will also expose who got funding from Osama Bin Laden. There is a public statement of Khalid Khwaja’s wife,” he said and questioned the source of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s properties worth billions of rupees. No government touched him ever either because he had been part of that setup or fearing any “decree” by him.

Even he said Nawaz Sharif laundered money in name of party fund.