Corruption surged to new heights during rule of PTI’s ‘incompetent coterie’: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said the ‘incompetent coterie” of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plundered the country and pulled it to darkness as the corruption during their tenure surged to new heights.

While talking to a private news channel, the interior minister lambasted the “incompetent coterie” of the previous government which had destroyed the economy and for that reason according to the minister, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its allied parties were facing the burden of their leader’s (Imran Khan) misgovernance.

He further vowed to put country back on track and with the help of allied parties the current economic situation would get improved, he added.

Commenting on when the elections would take place and about the PML(N) supposed election strategy, the minister maintained that his party was not intimidated while going into elections. Moreover, when pressed about his party plans to contest joint elections with allied parties or would they field their own candidates, the minister replied no such decision has been made by the party leadership and PML(N) has its own single vote and manifesto.