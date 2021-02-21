Corrupt, plunderers do nothing for people, country says Asad Qaisar

SWABI, Feb 21 (APP): Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Sunday said that those who plundered public money by corruption would not do anything for the betterment of people and development of the country.

Addressing a Sui gas provision scheme in village Gaar, district Swabi, he said that country confronted with crises, was the outcome of corruption committed by previous rulers. He said those who buy votes for Senate elections would fulfill their ulterior motives rather work for the well being of people.

He said that each and every citizen should play its part to eliminate corruption and differentiate right from wrong.

He said Maryam Nawaz tried to create sentiments of ethnicity in Daska that tantamount to divide nation only to get a seat. He said that government of PTI in centre and province reflects the confidence of people on leadership of party and its policies.

Speaker said that majority of national entities are facing losses due to ill planned polices of previous government while national coffers was being drained out due to corruption. He said that economy has been strengthened due to result oriented policies of government and the country has started journey of progress and prosperity adding the remaining problems would be resolved very soon.

Highlighting the efforts of government to boost economic activities, he said that Rashakai Economic Zone would create countless opportunities of growth and employment for people.

He said that consultants have been hired and survey was underway to estimate losses and help out people affected by Ghazi Brotha.

The ceremony was also addressed by CM Adviser, Karim Khan and MPA, Aaqib ullah.