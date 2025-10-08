Corps Commanders Conference: Army vows to counter any Indian aggression with swift, decisive response

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 08 (APP): The top army brass on Wednesday pledged to counter any Indian aggression with a swift and decisive response, shattering any perceived notion of India’s relative safety accruing from geography.

The 272nd Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held here at General Headquarters (GHQ) with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ in the chair undertook a comprehensive review of ongoing counter-terrorism operations, emerging threat paradigm and operational readiness, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations.

The CCC warned that any imaginary new normal will be met with a new normal of swift retributive response. “The forum reaffirmed that the Armed Forces remain ready to thwart inimical designs of Pakistan’s adversaries across all domains.

The existing nexus between terror and crime with vested political patronage which is gravely hurting the interests of State and security of its people, will not be allowed to continue anymore, come what may,” it further said.

The Forum expressed grave concerns on the recent irresponsible and unwarranted provocative statements by Indian civil and military leadership. Such rhetoric conforms to the well-known Indian propensity of whipping up war hysteria for political benefits, it added.

The participants agreed that unwarranted warmongering is likely to lead to heightened tensions and will endanger regional peace and security.

The participants expressed resolve to pursue comprehensive counterterrorism operations across all domains to continue to dismantle the networks of Indian-sponsored terror proxies like Fitna Al-Khawarij and Fitna Al-Hindustan.

The Forum acknowledged the significance of Pakistan’s recent high-level diplomatic engagements and reaffirmed the commitment to global and regional peace.

The participants also welcomed the landmark Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aimed at strengthening strategic relations and enhancing multi-domain cooperation for a joint response to any external aggression. This agreement underscores shared values, mutual respect, and a joint vision for peace and security in the Middle Eastern and South Asian regions, the news release said.

The Forum reiterated Pakistan’s uncompromising support for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination, as enshrined in relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The CCC also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and hoped for early ceasefire and delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

The Forum reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance on Palestine issue, voicing support for the two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state, based on pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

The COAS commended the spirit, resolve and determination of the Pakistan Armed Forces in war against foreign-sponsored terror proxies and during extensive relief and rescue operations in the aftermath of recent floods, in conjunction

with civil administration and other law enforcement agencies.

In his closing remarks, the COAS, directed the Commanders to ensure the highest standards of operational readiness, discipline, physical fitness, innovation and responsiveness.

The COAS expressed full confidence in the operational preparedness of Pakistan Army to counter threats across the entire spectrum, from conventional and sub-conventional, to hybrid and asymmetric threats.

Earlier, the Forum offered Fateha for the martyrs of recent terrorist attacks orchestrated by Indian terror proxies.