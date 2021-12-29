Corporate sector earned Rs 929bln profit last year: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that due to the business-friendly policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the corporate sector in the PTI government had earned a net profit of Rs 929 billion last year, while in 2018 when the PML-N was in power, they had earned profit of Rs 587 billion.

وزرعظم عمران خان کی کاروبار دوست پالیسیوں کےباعث

پی ٹی آئی حکومت میں گزشتہ سال کارپوریٹ سیکٹر کو 929ارب خالص منافع ہوا

ن لیگ2018 میں 587ارب منافع تھا

PTI حکومت کے دوران کمپنیوں کی رجسٹریشن44% اضافےکیساتھ تقریباً 70ہزار

جبکہ ن لیگ دورکے 5سال میں 25ہزار 856نئی کمپنیاں رجسٹرڈ ہوئی pic.twitter.com/xCvy1GFVZY — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) December 29, 2021

In a tweet, Farrukh Habib said that about 70,000 new companies were registered during the PTI government with an increase of 44%, while 25,856 new companies were registered in the five years tenure of the PML-N.

He said that these companies have made a profit of Rs 258 billion in the first three quarters of the current financial year.

He said that the real estate sector grew by 494 per cent, the IT sector by 194 per cent and the tourism sector by 136 per cent.