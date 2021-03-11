The Islamabad Capital Territory on Thursday directed strict observance of Coronavirus SoPs, a 50% work-from-home policy, and placed a ban on indoor weddings, dining, and cinemas, with immediate effect.

The notification issued on the directions of the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) directs the immediate implementation of 50% work-from-home policy in the ICT and a time limit of 10 pm on all commercial activities, except for the essential services like pharmacy and medicine shops, groceries stores and bakeries.

The fresh restrictions come after a steady rise in covid-19 infections prompting the NCOC to close educational institutions in seven cities, a day earlier. On Thursday the command centre reported 53 deaths and 2,258 new cases in a 24-hour period.

Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan after a review by National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) a day earlier said spring break will begin in seven cities in Punjab till March 28.

The cities mentioned were; Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Gujrat, Multan, Rawalpindi and Sialkot.

The notification has been issued in exercise of powers under Epidemic Diseases Contro! Act 1958. It also calls for the closure of all amusement parks in ICT at six pm. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only schools in Peshawar, which has reported a high positivity rate, all educational institutions will remain closed from March 15 to March 28.

The notification also withdraws the earlier decision of allowing indoor weddings, indoor dining, and the opening of cinemas and shrines from March 15. However, outdoor dining and takeaway will continue as per previous practice with strict enforcement of COVID-19 SOPs, the document, issued by the District Magistrate says.

It, however, allows outdoor gatherings in open space, limited to a maximum of 300 individuals with strict enforcement of COVID-19 SOPs.

The implementation of SOPs regarding social distancing, wearing of face masks, proper sanitation, and disinfection will continue.

The notification warns that in case of any violation strict action will be taken against the violator. These measures will remain enforced till April 15, the notification says