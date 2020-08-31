Coronavirus patients decline as 6 perish, 213 reported positive during last 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):The number of new coronavirus cases reported on Monday were 213 showing a declining trend of coronavirus spread as only six persons have lost their lives due to COVID-19 during the past 24 hours across the country.

No COVID-19 affected patient was on ventilators in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday issued the latest statistics of COVID-19 deaths, positive cases and recovered patients across the country.

As many as six people had lost their lives due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours. Out of the total deceased 5 died in hospital and one died out of hospital on August 30.

Almost 98 ventilators were occupied across Pakistan out of 1920 ventilators allocated for COVID-19 patients.

During the last 24 hours, 213 people were tested COVID-19 positive where the total active coronavirus cases in Pakistan were 8,873 as of August 31.

However, 18,017 tests were conducted on August 30 across the country, including 5,625 in Sindh, 5,920 in Punjab, 3134 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2740 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 172 in Balochistan, 256 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 170 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 295,849 people had recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out a total of 295,849 cases detected so far including AJK 2298, Balochistan 12869, GB 2896, ICT 15625, KP 36044, Punjab 96769, Sindh 129348.

Since the contagion clutched masses across the country around 6294 deaths were recorded.

In Sindh 2401 where 2 died in hospital and 1 died out of hospital on August 30.

In Punjab 2198 where 2 people lost their lives in hospital on August 30, in KP 1250 where one died in hospital on August 30. However, in ICT 175 deaths were recorded, in Balochistan 141, in GB 67 individuals had died whereas the lowest deaths occurred in AJK which were 62 as one died in hospital on August 30.

After tireless strides since the first coronavirus case reported in the country a total of 2,621,146 tests were conducted so far. Around 735 hospitals were equipped with COVID-19 facilities with 1,088 patients admitted across the country.