Coronavirus: NCOC announces lockdown in 24 districts for next week

ISLAMABAD, Sep 03 (APP):National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Friday announced lockdown in 15 districts of Punjab, eight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) for the next week in order to control the spread of coronavirus positive cases.

The decision was taken during a meeting held here at the Prime Minister House. The NCOC team led by Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar briefed the Prime Minister Imran Khan about the rising trend in COVID-19 cases and stressed on facilities of Intensive Care Units in Hospitals of various districts.

The participants of the meeting also reviewed the non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) of specific districts.

It was decided that additional NPIs would be implemented in specific districts from September 4 to 12 in order to decrease the spread of disease. As per details of NPIs, all educational institutions would remain close during the next week.

However, the inter-city transportation among the districts with high spread of coronavirus cases was also banned. Similarly, all kind of indoor and outdoor functions were banned.

The marriage halls were allowed to hold only outdoor events with conditions of only 300 attendants. Furthermore, in door Gyms had also been banned.

The NPIs would be imposed in the ICT, and districts from Punjab including Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, RahimYar Khan, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Bhakkar, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Sheikhupura.

The districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were included Haripur, Malakand, Mansehra, Sawabi, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Abbotabad and Peshawar.