ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday urged the citizens to strictly observe the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) as the second wave is more lethal and severe in Pakistan.

“The disastrous effects of the second wave can only be alleviated by taking precautionary measures across the country by citizens,” Dr Faisal Sultan said while addressing a media briefing at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

He said that an unprecedented spike in the number of corona patients has been observed in the country while the report of 89 deaths in past 24 hours which was the highest number during last one month was ample proof that COVID-19 second wave was spiking.

He said that the increasing number of corona cases was a threat as it can badly impact our economy, education and healthcare system which was already overburdened. The disease had individual and collective impacts on our lives, he added.

Dr Faisal said that scientific approach and practices adopted by the government during first wave helped overcome contagion outbreak. He added effective strategy was being implemented and appealed the citizens to support government in its efforts to contain the disease.

“We from the platform of NCOC request all stakeholders to follow SOPs like wearing mask outdoors, avoid visiting crowded places, frequently wash hands and keep social distancing.”

He requested all departments to ensure SOPs among their staff and premises in detail. “If we follow these guidelines then we will be able to reduce this risk of the pandemic as it was made during the first wave.”