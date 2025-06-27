Coordinator to PM expresses optimism regarding Pakistan’s dominance economically

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP): The Coordinator to the Prime Minister (PM) on Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Friday expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan’s economy, stating that the country continued to strengthen economically and would secure a leading position on the international stage in the coming years.

He praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts for stabilizing the national economy despite criticisms and pessimistic forcasts.

In a statement posted on his official X account, he said, “In the next three years, Pakistan’s economy will grow stronger and emerge as a globally recognized economic power.”

He reaffirmed that under the current leadership, Pakistan is moving in the right direction.