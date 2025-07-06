Sunday, July 6, 2025
HomeNationalCoordinated strategy crucial to combat drug abuse: Rana Imran Latif
National

Coordinated strategy crucial to combat drug abuse: Rana Imran Latif

9
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (APP):Chairman of Piyaas International Human Rights, Rana Imran Latif has emphasized the need for proper treatment of drug addicts and the establishment of rehabilitation centers to support their reintegration into society.
In a statement here on Sunday, he stated that drug abuse severely affects both physical and mental health and is directly linked to human dignity, public health, and social security issues that demand urgent national attention.
Coordinated strategy crucial to combat drug abuse: Rana Imran Latif
Rana Imran Latif stressed that drug addicts require adequate medical care and comprehensive rehabilitation to ensure their successful return to society. He called for the expansion of rehabilitation centers across the country, equipped with modern medical facilities.
He also urged the launch of a coordinated crackdown on drug pushers and their networks through dedicated inter-provincial task forces. Furthermore, he highlighted the critical role of media, educational institutions and religious leaders in raising awareness among youth about the dangers of drug addiction.
Calling for a unified national response, he urged the government to formulate a comprehensive and coordinated strategy to combat drug abuse. On behalf of Piyaas International Human Rights, he reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to working alongside other institutions to help restore affected individuals to safe, healthy and dignified lives.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan