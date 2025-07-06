Coordinated strategy crucial to combat drug abuse: Rana Imran Latif

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (APP):Chairman of Piyaas International Human Rights, Rana Imran Latif has emphasized the need for proper treatment of drug addicts and the establishment of rehabilitation centers to support their reintegration into society.

In a statement here on Sunday, he stated that drug abuse severely affects both physical and mental health and is directly linked to human dignity, public health, and social security issues that demand urgent national attention.

Rana Imran Latif stressed that drug addicts require adequate medical care and comprehensive rehabilitation to ensure their successful return to society. He called for the expansion of rehabilitation centers across the country, equipped with modern medical facilities.

He also urged the launch of a coordinated crackdown on drug pushers and their networks through dedicated inter-provincial task forces. Furthermore, he highlighted the critical role of media, educational institutions and religious leaders in raising awareness among youth about the dangers of drug addiction.

Calling for a unified national response, he urged the government to formulate a comprehensive and coordinated strategy to combat drug abuse. On behalf of Piyaas International Human Rights, he reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to working alongside other institutions to help restore affected individuals to safe, healthy and dignified lives.