Cooperation, not competition, should be guiding principle of future’s international relations: Ambassador Rizwan

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP): In a fireside chat at Boston University’s Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, underscored the deep-rooted strategic and economic ties between Pakistan and the United States, while advocating for diplomatic solutions and regional peace in an increasingly complex global landscape.

The event, organized by Boston University’s Center for Asian Studies and moderated by Professor Adil Najam, Dean Emeritus of the Pardee School, drew an engaged audience of students, faculty, diplomats, and global affairs experts, according to a press statement issued here on Friday.

Tracing the roots of the over seven and a half decades-long Pak-US relationship, the Ambassador termed the partnership the most consequential relationship for the entire world.

“Good bilateral relations between the two mega countries of today and tomorrow are not optional. It is an imperative. It’s indispensable,” stated the Ambassador.

Highlighting Pakistan’s geopolitical poise , the Ambassador described the country as the strategically significant part of the world where Pak-US bilateral relations have historically unfolded in a security idiom. “Now the United States is looking at a strategic partnership with Pakistan entrenched in economic relations,” noted the Ambassador.

Turning to economic opportunities, the Ambassador highlighted Pakistan’s vast mineral resources, cost-competitive labor, and large pool of youthful and talented human resources. He also highlighted Pakistan’s connectivity significance that could potentially serve as an economic hub catering to the needs of Central Asia, West Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

On India-Pakistan tensions, the Ambassador warned of the dangers of nuclear-armed neighbors, referencing the 88-hour crisis in May 2025. Crediting and acknowledging President Trump’s facilitation in securing the ceasefire, the Ambassador called for mediated engagement between the arc h rivals to address concerns on either side , enabling economic development that could lift millions from poverty in South Asia.

Responding to a question from the audience, the Ambassador highlighted Pakistan’s democratic journey, advocating incremental and home grown solutions over radical changes.

“We are evolving in a positive direction… incremental change in societies is the best way forward, because radical change breeds radicalism,” stated the Ambassador.

Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh underscored the need for cooperation, not competition, as the basis for future international relations. “In a world which realizes that it is not an orientation or a format of competing interests, but in a cooperative setting, we can work together as an international community for shared interests ,” concluded the Ambassador.