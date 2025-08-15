Continuity of policies vital for country’s development: Ishaq Dar

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Aug 14 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday said that two years back impression was being given that Pakistan would become isolate.

While addressing a function here, he said that continuity of policies was vital to ensure progress and prosperity in the country.

He said that with the grace of Allah Almighty the incumbent government would root out menace of terrorism from the country.

He said that all institutes were working together and certain people could not digest this positive approach.

The Deputy PM said that Pakistan Armed Forces deflated Indian arrogance and added that Pakistan adopted clear stance when Iran was attacked.

He said when the PML-N government came to power Pakistan was on verge of default, adding that due to sincere efforts of the incumbent government now country’s economy was improving.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night to steer the country out of existing challenges.

He said that provinces should focus on growth of various sectors including health and education.