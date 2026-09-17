Consultations continue to finalize Auto Policy 2026-31 in line with PM directives

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):Consultations on the Auto and Auto Parts Manufacturing Policy 2026-31 continued on Thursday as the committee concerned reviewed the draft policy clause by clause to advance its finalization in line with Prime Minister’s directives.

The meeting of the committee was chaired by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and attended by Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Masood Malik, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, and representatives of relevant ministries, divisions and organizations.

The committee reviewed concerns raised by various ministries and relevant organizations regarding different provisions of the draft Auto Policy and examined its implementation framework.

It also considered proposals and recommendations submitted by the relevant ministries and organizations for finalization of the policy.

The committee agreed to continue clause-by-clause consideration and consultations among the relevant ministries and organizations at the next meeting to ensure comprehensive consultation before finalizing the Auto and Auto Parts Manufacturing Policy 2026-31.