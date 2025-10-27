Consulate General in Dubai observes Kashmir Black Day

- Advertisement -

DUBAI, Oct 27 (APP):The Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai, observed Kashmir Black Day to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The event was attended by members of the Kashmiri and Pakistani communities residing in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Kashmir Black Day marks 27th October 1947, the day when Indian troops illegally entered Jammu and Kashmir, occupying the territory against the will of its people. This day is remembered as a dark chapter in history and a symbol of the Kashmiri people’s unyielding struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Addressing the gathering, Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan, thanked the participants for their presence and solidarity with the Kashmiri people. He said that Kashmir Black Day serves as a reminder of the unresolved status of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the unfulfilled promises made to its people.

“The people of IIOJK, especially its youth have rendered immeasurable sacrifices for freedom and continue to face immense hardships and human rights violations”, stated the Consul General. He reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to extend its moral, diplomatic, and political support to the just cause of Kashmir until the aspirations of the Kashmiri people are realized.

During the event, messages from the President, Prime Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister of Pakistan on Kashmir Black Day were read out, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Kashmiri cause.

A documentary film showcasing the ongoing struggle and suffering of the Kashmiri people was screened, and photo exhibits depicting their resilience and sacrifices were also displayed.

Representatives from the Kashmiri community expressed their gratitude to the Government and people of Pakistan for their steadfast support and solidarity, reiterating their determination to continue the struggle for self-determination in accordance with international law and UN resolutions.