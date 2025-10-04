Construction resumes on Parliament Lodges’ long-delayed new block; Mohsin Naqvi orders completion in four months

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (APP):After more than a decade of delays, construction work on the new block of Parliament Lodges has finally resumed. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a detailed inspection of the site alongside Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, directed that the long-stalled project be completed within four months.

The minister emphasized that funds have already been approved for the new block, which had remained pending for 13 years due to contractual disputes and legal hurdles. “This project is of utmost importance and must be completed on a priority basis,” Naqvi asserted, adding that the residential facility will provide much-needed accommodation to parliamentarians once completed.

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the minister on the project’s history. He revealed that the contract was first awarded in 2012, with a target completion date of 2013, and was later extended to 2014. However, the contractor abandoned the work, resulting in prolonged delays.

The new block of Parliament Lodges is designed to include 104 residential units. During the visit, CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Agha, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon, and other senior officials accompanied the ministers.

With work now restarted under the direct supervision of the Interior Ministry, authorities have expressed confidence that the project, pending for over a decade, will finally reach completion within the set deadline.