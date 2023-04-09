Constitution reflects country’s national agenda, binds units of federation: Bilawal

KARACHI, Apr 09 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that the 1973 Constitution was the reflection of the country’s national agenda and instrumental in binding the units of the Federation.

In his message on the Golden Jubilee of the 1973 Constitution, the PPP Chairman also extended the heartiest congratulations to the entire nation on the occasion.

He said that the Constitution of 1973 was the gift and trust of the first elected prime minister of the country Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The foreign minister saluted all the political leaders who played their role in creating a unanimous Constitution for the nation, adding that after August 14, 1947, the second most important day in our national history was April 10, 1973.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Constitution of 1973 is a true reflection of Pakistan’s identity.

“As Pakistan is a federal state, our Constitution links all the units of the federation together. Our country is an Islamic country, so the spirit of our constitution is Islamic teachings. We are a country founded on democratic principles, the Constitution is the reflection of that, and is the guarantee of our national solidarity and unity,” he added.

The PPP Chairman said that ever since the Constitution was made it had come under attack continuously. He castigated some elements for not giving the people their due rights enshrined in the Constitution.

He said that the history of the PPP in terms of making and safeguarding the Constitution was unparalleled. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari restored the 1973 Constitution to its original form by successfully “removing dictatorial pollution” (referring to constitutional amendments) enacted by dictators Zia-ul-Haq, Pervez Musharraf.

The Chairman PPP said that the party stands resolutely against the elements that consider the Constitution as just a “piece of paper”.