Constitution, law can't follow ' will of a devil': Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, while berating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, said that the constitution and law of the country cannot follow “the will of a devil”.

In a tweet, she said he (Imran) could not be allowed to violate the constitution or to dissolve the assemblies whenever he wanted, and attack the policemen as well.

ملک کا آئین اور قانون ایک شیطان کی مرضی پر نہیں چل سکتا وہ جب چاہے آئین توڑ ے,جب چاہے اسمبلی توڑ ے،وہ جب چاہے پولیس والوں کے سر توڑ ے، جب چاہے الیکشن کمیشن پہ حملہ کرے،عدالت پہ دھاوا بول دے،وہ جب چاہے الیکشن ہو ں،وہ جو چاہے فیصلہ ہو جو چاہئیے فیصلہ آیا #احتساب_ہوگا_تو_انتخاب_ہوگا — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) March 23, 2023

She said Imran could not be allowed to attack the Election Commission of Pakistan or attack the courts whenever he wanted.

Elections could not be held as per his whims, and the court verdicts could not be given as per his wishes, she maintained.