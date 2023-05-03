Constitution ensures protection of individuals’ rights: Azam Nazir

Constitution ensures protection of individuals' rights: Azam Nazir

ISLAMABAD, May 03 (APP):Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar on Wednesday said that the Constitution was fundamental document which ensured protection of the rights of every individual living in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing the Inter-University Bilingual Declamation Competition ceremony organized by the Higher Education Commission in connection with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said that the youth were future and they were the architects of the nation.

The constitution kept country united and the system of the country worked according to the constitution, he added.

The law makers framed the constitution keeping in view the needs of the society he said, adding the purpose of celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the constitution was to make the youth aware about it, he added.
He said that the supremacy of the constitution strengthened democratic traditions.

He said that the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate decided to organize the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan, which was a very good initiative.

The minister said that in the first 50 years after the establishment of the country, there were many dark periods and two Martial Laws. The nation had fought a long war against terrorism, he added.

He said that the the constitution was framed keeping in view the geographical, religious, political, social and linguistic situation of the country.

He said that the UK constitution was not written but was based on tradition.

“Our framers created a perfect constitution that suits our lives,” the minister added.

Senator Azam Nazir Tarar said that the preamble of the constitution of Pakistan was a comprehensive summary which governed the entire constitution.

He said that minorities had all kinds of complete freedom in the constitution.

The constitution protected not only religion but also culture, he added.

He said that the protection of fundamental human rights was also ensured in the constitution.
Article 4 of the constitution provided comprehensive coverage of personal liberties that not only protected Pakistanis but everyone living in the country, he added.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf witnessing the Exhibition of rare Manuscripts of the Holy Quran in-connection with the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan at Parliament House.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf talking to Media Persons after inaugurating the Exhibition of rare Manuscripts of the Holy Quran in-connection with the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan at Parliament House.

SBP launches Rs 50 Commemorative Coin on Friday to mark Golden Jubilee of 1973 Constitution

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf unveiling Commemorative Coin in-connection with Golden Jubilee Celebration of Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Justice Isa issues clarification regarding invitation to celebrate Golden Jubilee of Constitution

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb presenting a resolution in regards to making the constitution and democratic civic education as a compulsory part of the curriculum in educational institutions at the Golden Jubilee Convention of the 1973 Constitution held in the Parliament House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses a Convention to mark to Golden Jubilee of 1973 Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in group photo on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution along with members of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations Advisory Committee after laying wreaths at the Monument to the Unsung Heroes of Democracy.

