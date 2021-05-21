NEW YORK, May 21 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said the Israel-Palestine ceasefire was the “first step towards improvement” but it required a constant vigilance by the OIC, NAM and particularly media to achieve its durability.

“Special vigilance will be required by OIC, NAM and the most important role is of media. You are free and your reporting can shake the conscience which did it as well and turned the tide,” the foreign minister said in a media interaction while being in New York where he arrived along with Turkish, Palestinian, and Tunisian counterparts to address the special session of the United Nations General Assembly on deteriorating Palestine situation.

Calling the UNGA session “effective and productive”, the foreign minister said the UNGA session was convened on the joint request of the OIC, Arab Group and NAM with a sole objective to improve the Palestinian situation with ceasefire being the first step.

Pakistan welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire. This is the power of collective, unified action; this is the effort of every person and every nation, together for a just cause. May this ceasefire be the 1st step towards peace in Palestine. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 20, 2021

He said they had got the intimation of ceasefire during the UNGA session which followed debate and protests in various world capitals, triggered by the uncensored video clips shared by the citizen journalists.

The foreign minister, who was accompanied by Pakistan Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan and Permanent Representative to UN Munir Akram, said the media had helped to change the narrative but the pressure of public opinion must be kept mounted.

He said the need for UNGA session arose as four UN Security Council sittings ended inconclusive failing to evolve any consensus.

Constructive call w/ @LindseyGrahamSC. Appreciate his support for a stronger 🇵🇰 🇺🇸 strategic partnership & his commitment to improvement of our agriculture productivity. Also spoke of forging greater trade ties & 🇵🇰 support for peace process in 🇦🇫 for regional peace & stability. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 21, 2021



He said in his meetings with President UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, he requested them to keep up their efforts till resolution of the dispute as mere ceasefire was not enough.

He said durable peace in South Asia and Middle East could not be achieved without resolving the Kashmir and Palestine disputes.

To a question, the foreign minister said Pakistan’s stance on Palestine situation was to bring an end to killings, establish peace, resolve dispute through dialogue and pursuing the two-state solution.

Even, he said, in his statement at UNGA, he highlighted “complete similarities” between Kashmir and Palestine with both the people facing killings, denial of right to self-determination, demographic restructuring, infrastructural destruction and economic collapse.

Asked about his remarks during his CNN interview on Thursday what the host said were “antisemitic”, the foreign minister said the accusation drew strong reaction not only from Pakistan but across the Muslim world. He said the host looked to be under stress out of which she also addressed him as diplomat. He said he did not know whether her interaction was scripted.

Apprised media of his virtual interactions with US Congressman Tom Suozzi and Senator Lindsey Graham, Qureshi said during the three-fold conversation, they discussed COVID situation, bilateral ties, as well as Palestine, Kashmir and Afghan issues.

Good to connect w/ @RepTomSuozzi, Democratic Co-Chair of Congressional Pakistan Caucus. Spoke on 🇵🇰 🇺🇸 bilateral relations & stronger economic ties, regional peace & security. Appreciate @RepTomSuozzi‘s recognition of positive role of Pak American community in his constituency. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 21, 2021

Regarding COVID situation, he sought US role to arrange vaccine for Pakistan as the country could not get supply committed under COVAX owing to excessive global demand.

He said both the countries decided to enhance bilateral engagement taking advantage of modern communication tools. Therefore, a select group of Congressmen would hold a meeting with Pakistani authorities in June. The Congressmen would also be invited for a meeting during the upcoming UNGA session, likely to be held physically. As the third step, they would be invited to Pakistan in October which would also help address their misconceptions about Pakistan, if any besides giving a better understanding about the country.

He said during his interaction with US Congressman, he found that they wanted to engage with Pakistan as they could not deny Pakistan’s significance.