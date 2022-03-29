Conspiracies doomed to fail before rulers’ sincere intentions: PM

ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that when the rulers had clear intentions; all the conspiracies hatched internally or externally, were bound to fail.

The prime minister thanked the opposition parties for its conspiracies which had further increased popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and stirred a new wave of fervor in its ranks.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with the member of the National and Sindh assemblies and party office bearers belonging to Sindh province.

The prime minister said the PTI is the only grass rooted national level political party and by spending wealth, the public gatherings could not be arranged.

When a nation resolved to change the fate of country, he said, the result were reflected in the shape of public gatherings like the recently one held in Islamabad with the spirit of ‘Amr bil Ma’ruf’.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister observed that it was the country’s biggest public gathering, openly reflecting public trust in PTI.

Addressing the members, he said that they had joined the party as workers and now representing their constituencies in the parliament.

The members offered felicitation to the prime minister on historic public gathering in Islamabad and PTI-led Sindh rights march.

Expressing their complete confidence in the leadership of prime minister, they appreciated him for a successful foreign policy, and prime minister’s efforts for Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW) and Islamophobia and subsequent adoption of a resolution by the UN.

The prime minister directed them to further strengthen the organization in the province, especially at the district level.