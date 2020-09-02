Conservation of wildlife, protection of their habitats top priority of Govt: Malik Aslam

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said that the conservation of wildlife and protection of their habitats in the country had been given top priority by the present government under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami (TBTT) programme.

He said that “Humans are responsible for the current rate of species extinction, which is at least 100-1000 times higher than nature intended, pointing towards astonishing 60% decline in the size of populations of mammals, birds, fish, reptiles & amphibians in just 40 years across the world.”

“We are focusing on protecting populations of some of the world’s most ecologically, economically and culturally important species,” he added, said a press release issued here.

The minister said that the survival of which remained threatened by poaching, illegal trade & habitat loss under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami program.”

“Global studies show that humans have kept fulfilling their survival needs by overfishing rivers and oceans, poaching endangered animals & overhunting important species without thinking.” he said.