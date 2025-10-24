Connectivity projects to synergize economic strength, usher in new era of regional cooperation: PM

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday highlighting the significance of CPEC and transnational rail and road projects, said that the connectivity projects would synergize the economic strengths of regional countries and usher in a new era of enhanced trade, economic and energy cooperation in the region and beyond.

The prime minister, addressing the concluding session of the two-day Regional Transport Ministers Conference held here, said that the cooperation in the trade and economic spheres was a win-win proposition, offering rich dividends to all.

“This would strengthen our common stake in peace, and reinforce efforts for development in the region. Let us together sow the seeds of cooperation so that we may harvest the fruits of development and prosperity for our people, our region and beyond,” he said.

Hosted by the Ministry of Communications, with a theme “Regional Connectivity: Opportunities for the Region,” the conference was attended by transport ministers and delegates from 20 countries as well as international organisations like Asian Development Bank, Economic Cooperation Organization, International Road Transport Union, and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

The prime minister told the gathering that for centuries, the present-day Pakistan had thrived on connectivity, as from the ancient Silk Road to today’s Belt and Road Initiative, the region had always been a conduit of connectivity and opportunity.

“Today, shifting geopolitical dynamics and the growing dominance of economic priorities have breathed new life into this ancient corridor, transforming it from a relic of the past into a strategic necessity for our future.”

He highlighted that Pakistan’s geography linked the warm waters of the Arabian Sea and the Persian Gulf as the country was located at the confluence of China, the Eurasian land-bridge and the Middle East, calling it a unique tri-junction of economic corridors connecting China, Central Asia and the broader Middle East.

He said that Pakistan’s long coastline also made its ports of Gwadar and Karachi key transit points on the maritime Silk Road.

Shehbaz Sharif lauded the vision and foresight of his brother and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also signed China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which had been a transformative experience for the region, connecting markets and people across China, Central Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East, besides opening new routes for trade and energy cooperation.

He told the international gathering that after the success of its first phase, Pakistan was now entering an “exciting” phase of CPEC-2.0 centered on fostering business–to–business partnerships, strengthening investment opportunities for Chinese companies in Pakistan, and advancing our mutual prosperity.

Besides, he said the country was working on a number of rail connectivity projects, like the Trans Afghan Railways and the Islamabad–Tehran –Istanbul connectivity, as well as enhanced air links to Central Asian Republics, along with frameworks such as the TIR Convention.

Calling connectivity not just limited to roads, railways and air links but also about data, innovation, and technological integration, Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was investing in digital infrastructure to catch up with the fourth industrial revolution.

As 60% of Pakistan’s population was between 15 and 30 years old presenting both a challenge and a great opportunity, he said, “We may not have black gold, but our youth are our greatest asset, poised to become the harbinger of Pakistan’s rapid progress and prosperity in the times to come.”

Earlier, in his concluding remarks, Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said that the participants reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening connectivity as a pathway to shared opportunity and prosperity in the region.

They also reiterated the resolve to pursue a vision of regional cooperation to strengthen economies.

The minister said that the conference recognized the urgent need to create linkages, promote innovative financing, and foster partnerships with international financial institutions.

Moreover, he said the participants also highlighted the importance of liberal visa schemes and the need for road safety measures for vulnerable users.

He expressed the hope that the discussions would serve as a foundation for practical cooperation in the months ahead and that the Government of Pakistan stood ready to facilitate dialogue, joint ventures, and initiatives to pursue the common agenda.