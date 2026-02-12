“Connectivity is no longer an option; it is an imperative”: Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday called for enhanced cooperation among OIC member states, saying connectivity was no longer an option but an imperative for achieving shared prosperity, stability and sustainable growth.

Addressing the 2nd OIC Conference of Transport Ministers (OICCTM) in Istanbul, the minister said physical, economic and digital connectivity had emerged as the primary drivers of prosperity, stability, and collective growth, said a press release.

Speaking in the historic city of Istanbul, the Minister underscored that in an increasingly interconnected world, no nation can achieve sustainable progress in isolation.

He praised Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s vision that has transformed Türkiye over the past two decades. He further positioned Pakistan as a natural gateway for regional and inter-regional trade, citing its strategic location at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, and the Far East.

The minister detailed Pakistan’s substantial investments in modernizing its transport and logistics infrastructure, which includes high-speed motorways, railways, and ports designed to link urban centers with international gateways.

A central focus of this transformation is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC); the Minister noted that the project is now entering “CPEC 2.0,” a phase dedicated to industrial development and inclusive investment opportunities for OIC Member States. At the heart of this network is Gwadar Port, which the Minister highlighted as a vital deep-sea hub offering the shortest maritime access for landlocked Central Asian states.

The minister also highlighted Pakistan’s rapid digital transformation in the transport sector, stating that the country was implementing e-port integration and paperless transit systems in line with international standards. He noted that Pakistan had expanded its e-visa facility to 126 countries to promote business and tourism.

Furthermore, Pakistan has seen a dramatic increase in TIR operations—growing from a single movement in 2019 to over 1,500 last year—and stands ready to implement e-TIR to harmonize regional logistics.

Concluding his remarks, Aleem Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to working with OIC member states to streamline cross-border logistics and mobilize joint investments. He envisioned a future where transport corridors are transformed into “true corridors of opportunity,” facilitating the free and sustainable movement of goods, energy, data, and people across the region.

The Conference was attended by the OIC Ministers for Transport and other relevant delegates. Türkiye’s Minister for Transport, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, made the opening remarks on the occasion.