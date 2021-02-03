The intricately woven network of the EU disinfo Lab operating inside Pakistan continues to untangle slowly, showing the attempts for penetration by hostile intelligence networks and use of their proxies to create unrest in the country.

The peaceful locality of Kharmang valley in Skardu, surrounded by lofty mountains, grassy lush fields and roaring waterfalls seems to have recently grabbed media attention, not for its beauty, but for the shocking revelations made by one of its youth.

Mehdi Shah Rizvi son of late Haider Shah Rizvi, a resident of the picturesque valley is a hot topic on the social media, with his recently uploaded video message in which he made a confession of how he was used by like-minded groups from abroad to create dissent amongst the locals.

Mehdi Shah’s father Haider Shah Rizvi was also a sub-nationalist and worked for his handlers from abroad to achieve their desired objectives under the close patronage and linkage with the Indian intelligence outfit – Research and Analysis Wing – RAW.

Mehdi Shah, who studied in Karachi and has around seven profiles on the micro blogging site Twitter, but very few tweets, and followers, in a confession released on February 1 on various social media platforms admitted how he was being used for the anti-Pakistan rhetoric, by the Indian proxies.

He revealed that international forums, operating under the cover of accredited NGOs working with the United Nations misled his father and forced him to make anti-Pakistan statements.

The same forums have been busted by the damning report of EU disInfo Lab which uncovered a network of over 750 fake media outlets, spread in 116 countries; and over 550 websites and more than ten Non-Governmental Agencies (NGOs). The Indian Chronicles is part of India’s fifth generation warfare – 5GW – against Pakistan.

He admitted that it was just for the sake of money and not for any ideology. He said after the death of his father on April 22, 2015, following a similar chain of events, he also treaded the path of his father. He said his father was “misused” by what he described as “mafias” into treading the anti-Pakistan path.

In his statement he named involvement of several other sub-national groups and people; including Dr. Amjad Ayub Mirza, a key figure in the EU Disinfo Lab based in Scotland, Sajjad Raja, head of the UK based NeP JKGBL, Shaukat Kashmiri head of the UKPNP, Advocate Mehboob Afaq Bilour, Shabbir Mayar, Ghiasuddin, Najaf Ali, Asif Naji, Qamar Najmi and many more.

The death of Syed Haider Shah Rizvi, father of Mehdi Shah, was blamed on the agencies and he was offered visits abroad and representation at the United Nations and even offered a rare chance to meet the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was also invited to attend online conferences against Pakistan.

The deep network being gradually unraveled shows a mystifying link between Baltistan Student Federation BSF, BNF, GB anti-Pak Liberal activists sponsored, all sponsored by the Indian Secret agency RAW to destabilized peace of Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistan.

The notorious Indian agency RAW has been using youth from Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan, residing in Europe, by taking advantage of their impoverished financial status and are being provoked against Pakistan by using funding.

Mehdi Shah admitted that all of his videos against the army and the state institutions were scripted by officials of RAW and he was asked to attend several online conferences to incite youth against Pakistan. He said he was provided with prepared scripts to speak at such events.

He also mentioned a protest in Paris aimed at making false speeches against Pakistani government institutions, for which funds were also provided from India. Director General ISPR in a media interaction also pointed to the wide network mentioned in the Indian Chronicles.

Mehdi Shah was made the leader of the youth wing of Gilgit-Baltistan and was being prepared against Pakistan during backdoor meetings.

“I confess my sins,” said Mehdi Shah.

“Greed forced me to hold demonstrations against Pakistan outside the Pakistan embassy in Italy. I made a video from there in which a lot was said against Pakistani institutions and even the words used, were part of the plan.”

The revelations by Mehdi may not be new for the Pakistani counter intelligence services, but should serve as an eye opener for other the common Pakistanis how India was using our own youth for spewing venom against the country at international foras.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yousaf in a press conference urged upon the United Nations and the European Union to hold an investigation into the manipulation of international platforms by fake NGOs, media outlets and even fake parliamentarians.

-Report by Shafek Koreshe