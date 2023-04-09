Conference to be held on Islam, Saudi-Pakistan ties on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP): The Message of Islam Conference will be held here on Monday with the theme “Saudi-Pakistani Relations: Joint Efforts to Serve Islam and Muslims and Combat Terrorism”.

The conference will be held under the auspices of President Dr Arif Alvi and will be attended by Chairman of the Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and a group of senior officials, scholars and thinkers.

According to the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA-OIC), the conference sessions will be chaired by Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, Sheikh Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi. Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki will also attend the event.

Through 10 different themes, the conference will review prominent Islamic issues, the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in this regard and the Kingdom’s role in promoting security, stability and world peace.

Sheikh Ashrafi stated that the conference would review the Saudi-Pakistani historical relations and the role of the two countries in strengthening the status of Islam and Muslims, for achieving security and stability, and combating terrorism regionally and internationally, in addition to their efforts in promoting world peace and spreading the values of love, cooperation, compassion, and tolerance among Muslims and others.

Ashrafi indicated that the conference would also address the Kingdom’s efforts to serve the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims and provide support and assistance to Pakistan, the Arab and Islamic world, and Muslim minorities.

“It also will highlight the efforts of the two countries to achieve a just peace and end the conflict in Kashmir,” Ashrafi added.

The conference is also expected to emphasize the role of scholars, media figures, thinkers, intellectuals, Islamic and human rights institutions and organizations in enhancing the security and stability of the people of the Islamic World and protecting youth from extremism, violence, and terrorism.

In this regard, the conference will stress the importance of supporting the efforts of the Muslim World League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in combating terrorism and extremism.