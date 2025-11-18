Conference key platform to tackle health sector challenges:  Kamal

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP): Pakistan’s healthcare system must focus on preventing, not only treating illness:we Kamal

The 15th International Public Health Conference held here by the Health Services Academy (HSA) on Tuesday aiming future of public health, pandemic preparedness, youth health, vaccination, climate change, and environmental security.

Addressing the conference, Federal Minister for Health Mustafa kamal said that Pakistan’s healthcare system must focus on preventing illness, not only treating it, he added the conference is a platform to tackle health sector challenges across the country.

The conference was titled “ The Next Generation’s Shield One Health, Vaccination, Adolescent Health , Climate Change” and it was an important forum for world-class discussions on the healthcare issues.

He emphasized that with 6.5 million births annually, the system faces immense pressure. The minister linked healthcare challenges directly to population growth. He said hospitals were not built for current patient numbers. Pakistan’s population is growing at 3.6 percent, the highest in the world.

The Minister highlights Pakistan’s rapidly growing population, which increases by about 6.5 million people equivalent to the population of New Zealand each year.

He argues that this growth places immense strain on the healthcare system and warns that without a greater emphasis on preventive health, no amount of hospitals will be able to manage the resulting disease burden. He said that protecting children’s health is a sincere act of service and is a shared responsibility, not solely the government’s duty.

Minister further said that even if hospitals are built on every street corner, treatment needs will not be met. Our focus must be on protecting every child before they fall sick. he,added.

Minister said routine immunisation must become a national top priority because children who complete their vaccination schedule are protected against 13 dangerous diseases.

The Minister drew attention to the fact that nearly 70 percent of diseases in Pakistan arise from contaminated water, emphasizing that clean drinking water, public awareness, and collective efforts are key to prevention.

He lauded the Health Services Academy’s role in improving public healthcare and imparting skill training the new generation in the medical field that would extend its benefits to the national level by improving the facilities and skill training. He said that from the peaks of Gilgit to the shores of Karachi, untreated sewage is contaminating our water supplies. Unfortunately, the concept of treating sewage before disposal is almost non-existent.

He highlighted the current focus on treatment rather than prevention.He highlighted the progress in medical device registration, saying that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has digitized the process, registering 1,500 devices in just 20 days compared to years in the past.

Minister said that the importance of necessary legislation, policy measures and steps to provide an enabling environment for health institutions and promote innovation, investment, and research.

Speaking on the occasion Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar, said that along with education, we need to focus on the health sector. She said that positive changes in lifestyle not only improve an individual’s life but also have a deep impact on the health of the entire society.

Wajiha has called for a renewed focus on public health, stating that it demands attention equal to education. She asserted that shifts in daily habits directly influence both personal and community well-being.Improving population health, in this view, contributes to a more productive and resilient society, She added.

Speaking on the occasion Vice-Chancellor of Health Services Academy Professor Dr Shahzad Ali Khan said that said that the event marks a historic step toward a unified national health strategy under the One Health Model. He stressed that protecting the younger generation is key to Pakistan’s future and that the conference will strengthen the country’s public health leadership globally.

The institution had provided an effective platform to the people associated with the health sector and that the conference was a constant feature to build the capacity of doctors and the supporting staff, he added.

Notable personalities included policy makers, Vice-Chancellors, members, professor doctors, and students were present on the occasion.