Conference adopts resolution to continue struggle for independence of Junagadh State

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):The National Conference on Junagadh on Tuesday adopted a resolution reaffirming respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence of Junagadh State.

The participants also reiterated the commitment to continue the peaceful struggle for independence of Junagadh and said that they will never step back from legal claim on Junagadh State.

The conference was organized by Muslim Institute on this day.

The participants recalled the fourteen points of previously adopted Junagadh Resolution’ dated August 14, 2021 and the policy statements of Nawab of Junagadh.