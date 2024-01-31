Conducive environment must  for candidates preparing for general elections: Rana

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan on Wednesday said that conducive environment and proper security arrangements could help political leaders and candidates to run election drive in their respective constituencies, in a befitting manner.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the killing of NA-8 Bajaur election candidate in a firing incident that reported in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is a tragic and condemnable incident.

Conveying his deep sorrow over the tragic incident, he said there is a dire need to provide a peaceful environment and security for all the political leaders and their candidates launched election campaign in their constituencies to convince the voters to vote in general elections.

He said that political leaders hailing from KPK and Baluchistan region are facing challenges while running the election drive. Responding to a question about PTI, he said a few leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), had been involved in introducing and promoting ‘politics of hate’ in this country.