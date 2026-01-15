Concern over Rawal Lake water quality, minister orders testing

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP):Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Malik on Thursday directed the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to conduct comprehensive water quality testing at multiple points along the Rawal lake’s inflows and outflows to identify the sources and extent of contamination.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the issue, officials briefed the minister that three major streams — Korang, Lake View and Jinnah — flow into Rawal Lake, some of which have been polluted due to the discharge of untreated sewage from nearby residential areas.

They said planning was under way to install three sewage treatment plants at Simli Road, Bari Imam and Shadrah to address the problem.

“We must ask ourselves whether this is water we are comfortable feeding to our children,” the minister said, stressing the need for evidence-based interventions and immediate remedial measures.

Dr Malik said access to clean and safe drinking water was a fundamental right of every citizen and assured that although his ministry did not have direct jurisdiction over water supply and sewerage management, it would extend full facilitation and coordination support to the relevant departments to ensure timely action.

He also called for stronger coordination between federal and provincial authorities to fast-track the installation of sewage treatment plants and ensure the provision of clean drinking water to the public at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Climate Change Aisha Moriani, Secretary Water Resources Syed Ali Murtaza, the directors general of the EPA and the Rawalpindi Development Authority, the managing director of Wasa and senior officials from relevant federal and provincial departments.