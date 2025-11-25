COMSTECH Workshop on AI and Cybersecurity opens in Kuala Lumpur

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):A high-profile three-day international workshop on Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security and Disruptive Technologies commenced today at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), drawing participants from over 18 OIC member and observer states.

The event marks a significant step toward strengthening technological capacity and collaboration across the Muslim world, as governments and institutions work to adapt to rapidly evolving digital landscapes.

Jointly organised by the OIC-COMSTECH Centre for Training and Research on AI and Emerging Technologies and UiTM’s Institute for Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, the workshop is being held in collaboration with Huawei Technologies, the OIC Computer Emergency Response Teams (OIC-CERT), and CyberSecurity Malaysia.

According to a press release issued by COMSTECH, participants from Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Cameroon, China, Indonesia, Iran, Mauritania, Morocco, Malaysia, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Taiwan, Turkiye, and Uganda are attending the sessions physically and virtually.

The workshop gathers academics, industry leaders, cybersecurity professionals, government officials, OIC-CERT members, and young researchers to deliberate on emerging trends shaping the global technology ecosystem, including artificial intelligence, digitalisation and cyber resilience.

Addressing the opening session, COMSTECH Coordinator General Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary said the world was witnessing unprecedented advancements in artificial intelligence, hyper-connectivity and digital technologies, which were transforming societies and economies at remarkable speed.

He noted that for developing countries across the OIC region, these innovations offer a historic opportunity to leapfrog traditional development barriers, strengthen national security, enhance governance and public service delivery, and improve economic competitiveness.

Prof. Choudhary also highlighted COMSTECH’s major initiatives in AI and emerging technologies, including the formulation of an OIC AI Vision, establishment of the OIC-COMSTECH Centre for Training and Research on AI and Emerging Technologies, and the organisation of international workshops, exhibitions, hackathons and training programmes aimed at building regional capacity.

The workshop will continue till November 26, featuring country presentations, panel discussions and technical field visits.