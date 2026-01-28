COMSTECH, University of Modern Sciences to organize free medical camp in Sindh

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (OIC-COMSTECH), in collaboration with the University of Modern Sciences, Tando Muhammad Khan, and other partners, will organize a two-day free medical camp from January 30-31 at Civil Hospital, Chachro, Tharparkar.

The initiative would be executed through collaborative efforts of Gourmet Foods, District Administration, and District Health Department, and the Sindh government.

The humanitarian initiative aims to provide essential healthcare services to underserved and remote communities of Tharparkar.

According to COMSTECH, the medical camp will offer free medical consultations, basic diagnostic tests, and free distribution of medicines.

In addition to general healthcare services, special focus will be given to eye care. Qualified eye specialists will conduct vision screening and eye examinations, and free distance vision glasses will be provided to deserving patients after vision testing, helping address common visual impairments in the area.

A team of qualified doctors from Indus Medical College, along with COMSTECH officials and local health authorities, will participate to ensure effective service delivery and smooth coordination.

The camp is expected to benefit a large number of deserving patients, particularly women, children, and elderly residents of the area.

The free medical camp will not only provide much-needed healthcare facilities but will also promote health awareness among the local population, significantly contributing to community well-being.

The initiative reflects OIC-COMSTECH’s continued commitment, in collaboration with its partners, to humanitarian outreach and improving access to basic healthcare services in marginalized and hard-to-reach areas of member states.